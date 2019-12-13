Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 12, 2019 | Paras Returns To The BB House

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 12, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode began as Rashami and Asim cleared things out as she was hurt during the task. Mahira also spoke to Vishal regarding the task, post which Rashami apologized to her. Later on, Bhau told Shehnaaz that Paras is a good guy. However, he also added that Siddharth is not a good person. Shehnaaz agreed that Paras is a good person and her brain is same as Siddharth’s brain. Siddharth told Paras about the conversation between Shehnaaz and Paras and also said that she got flown away because Rashami praised her. Paras told Siddharth that Shehnaaz is an attention seeker and that she isn’t getting any since the two left the house. The two also witnessed Mahira’s activities and felt like she didn’t care about her letter at all because she got all normal with Asim in just a day. Shehnaaz advised Rashami about a few housemates, including Arhaan. Looking at that, Siddharth told Paras that he had forbidden her from talking such things. On the other hand, Arti tried to give Mahira some advice about the game. Everything got noticed by Paras and Siddharth, who were in the secret room.

Next morning, the housemates woke up to the energetic song O Humdum Soniyo Rey. Mahira and Shehnaaz had a discussion about a few housemates. Paras and Siddharth discussed the same. Shehnaaz asked Asim if he had a girlfriend outside the house, which he denied. Meanwhile, Rashami, Shefali Jariwala and Arhaan had a discussion about Bhau. Paras said that Shefali Jariwala has never maintained her relationship with anyone. He also called Rashami and Arhaan ‘dumb’. Siddharth and Paras discussed the tasks to be given during the Kathputli task. The buzzer rang and Paras ordered Rashami to expose Vishal’s game without sugar-coating him. She started doing that and it leads to an ugly spat between the two of them. Later on, Paras gave the same task to Shefali who then went and called him a sidekick. However, Vishal denied the allegations. Vikas Gupta came in between and took Vishal away as Rashami followed them. Paras then asked Vikas also to talk about Vishal’s negativities. Asim is then called to speak on Vishal’s behalf. However, he is asked to support Rashami after some time. Shehnaaz also joined in the fight and called Vishal a ‘dogla’. Later on, Shehnaaz tried to clear things out with Vishal.

Paras is asked by Bigg Boss to go to the main house. Bigg Boss announced that the person who gave them the tasks will now name the captain. He entered the house and greeted everyone. Mahira and Shehnaaz hugged him and he refused to hug Vishal. Paras informed everyone that he was in the secret room and noticed everything they did. He also said that everyone is playing a game here. He schooled Shefali Jariwala for tearing Bhau’s letter. Paras also confronted the housemates for siding Mahira and Shehnaaz. He exposed Arhaan and informed Rashami that he told Shefali Bagga how Rashami’s bank account was zero and that she was here because of him. Rashami clarifies that she was, in fact, helped and supported by him, in times of need. Paras also schooled Vishal for trying to flirt with Mahira. Vishal, Asim and others tried to clear things out. Vishal and Paras had a one on one fight separately. Paras then schooled Asim for not giving the letter to Mahira. He then declared Vikas Gupta as the new captain of the house. Vishal and Asim talked about Paras. Later on, Asim and Paras taunted each other. Paras and Mahira had a discussion with each other after some time. Vishal came and cleared things out with Paras. On the other hand, Rashami and Arhaan had a discussion about whatever he said to Shefali Bagga.

Shehnaaz expressed her happiness in front of Rashami and Shefali Bagga that Paras saved Mahira from nominations. Vikas is informed about his special powers as a captain by Bigg Boss. Thereafter, the housemates were informed about some special grooming services to be provided for them. However, Vikas Gupta could take only five housemates with him while the rest of them will be their sevaks. Vikas Gupta took Mahira, Shehnaaz, Rashami, Shefali Jariwala and Asim along with him. Paras and Arhaan were the first two sevaks to be called inside followed by Vishal and Madhurima. Arhaan and Madhurima had a small tiff about making tea. She called him a nautanki to which Arti agrees.

