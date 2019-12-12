Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Ex-friend Lashes Out At Him For Mocking Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Bigg Boss Season 13 is currently on air and telecasts on Colors TV every day. Many celebs have participated in this reality television series and Salman Khan is seen as the host of the show. The entertaining episodes have kept the viewers hooked to their television screens.

Dev Banerjee opens up on Paras Chhabra:

As the coming episodes of the Bigg Boss are getting more and more interesting. The competition between the contestants is becoming tough. The show has also witnessed a lots of changes in the equation among the housemates with the course of time. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were known to be best friends at the beginning of the show but now their fights have grabbed immense attention. This time the fight that took place some time back involved Paras Chhabra and Asim.

The fight began between Sidharth and Asim fighting over detergent bar and Paras just got involved in it. The fight took an ugly turn when Paras crossed his line and made some personal remarks against Asim. Paras commented on Asim's lifestyle and also made some ugly comments around the brands of clothes, shoes and perfumes he uses. This did not even go well even with the other housemates.

Even, Paras' ex-friend Dev Banerjee was also disappointed with his moves. In an interview with a leading media portal, Dev shared his disappointment about his ex-friend and his moves in the show. He said that what Paras said against Asim was highly degrading. He further added that for the one who has come from a humble background should not say such ugly things to somebody else and that is totally uncalled for. He also said that Paras taunted Asim on the price of his perfume that he uses and the clothes he wears. He said that he is very cheap on his part to say such things.

Dev also opened about Paras' days as a struggler. He said to the portal that Paras was himself a struggler. He said that before Bigg Boss happened, Paras had done mere cameos and has not done any lead roles as such. He said that it is sad that being a struggler himself he mocked Asim for it.

