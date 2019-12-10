The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Vote Results Enrage Viewers; Many Not Happy With Mahira's Save

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 vote results have erupted into a discussion on the internet as most viewers disagree with the choice made by Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 has been the subject of discussion amongst the viewers for a while now. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants of the house were nominated. Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla, who are in the secret room, were asked to save one contestant from the ones that had received the least number of votes. The duo decided to save Mahira. The nominated contestants were also given a footage task in the latest episode.

Twitter talks about Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra’s decision to save Mahira

Bigg Boss 13 viewers were surprised as Bigg Boss gave Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra special powers to save a contestant. They had to choose between Madhrima Tuli, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikas Pathak. The duo in the secret room decided to save Mahira Sharma from the nominations. The internet has been expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision as most viewers feel that Mahira is a weak contestant. Have a look at the reactions here.

Read Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Bursts Out In Tears After Sidharth Shukla Exits

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Feels That Arhaan Khan Is Taking Advantage Of Rashami Desai

Madhurima calls Vishal disgusting?

In the promo video for the next episode, Madhurima Matuli can be seen calling Vishal Singh a disgusting man. Vishal in return, says that she is worthless. Madhurima says that she has been ignoring him while he says that if she had to ignore, she would not have been here. They also blame each other for disrespecting one another. Have a look at the promo here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Bonds With Asim Riaz's Brother Umar

Also read Bigg Boss 13 | Fashion Cues To Take From Bigg Boss 13's Contestants

 

 

