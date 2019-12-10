Bigg Boss 13 Vote Results Enrage Viewers; Many Not Happy With Mahira's Save

Bigg Boss 13 has been the subject of discussion amongst the viewers for a while now. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants of the house were nominated. Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla, who are in the secret room, were asked to save one contestant from the ones that had received the least number of votes. The duo decided to save Mahira. The nominated contestants were also given a footage task in the latest episode.

Twitter talks about Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra’s decision to save Mahira

Bigg Boss 13 viewers were surprised as Bigg Boss gave Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra special powers to save a contestant. They had to choose between Madhrima Tuli, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikas Pathak. The duo in the secret room decided to save Mahira Sharma from the nominations. The internet has been expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision as most viewers feel that Mahira is a weak contestant. Have a look at the reactions here.

This season is crossing all lines of Biasness nd Partiality



Paras Mahira in bottom 2 -Elimination cancelled



Paras nominated- his nominations cancelled



Now again Mahira is saved frm nomination



Wht a Rigged show#BiggBoss13 #BB13 — ᴀɴɴᴜʰⁱⁿᵃʰᵒˡⁱᶜ✨jUliEt❤ (@hprneet143) December 9, 2019

So Paras gets to skip nominations two weeks in a row, all of a sudden cause he's now friends with their damaad Shukla. Even Mahira is getting benefits now! lol.



So if you worship Shukla on the show you'll get sweet fruits otherwise you'll be punished! lol.#BB13#BiggBoss13 — R I D D H I T (@kum_cheeni) December 8, 2019

.@BiggBoss brings "anokha twist" only when they want to save their WEAK PLAYER.



They didn't give such a chance to #HimanshiKhurana because she's classy & won't go cheap like #MahiraSharma.#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) December 9, 2019

So wait



Isnt #SidharthShukla already nominated by BB due to violence?



How come he s in secret room safe frm nominations?



N #ParasChhabra who shud hv been evicted today; gets saved again next week.



Hi BB Makers; at least PRETEND 2b non biased#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaar — Baby Driver (@MaheshShenoy12) December 8, 2019

A nominated guy gets special power to save a contestant



This season hs crossed all limits of biasedness n ZERO logic is prevailing



Shukla is nominated; Paras is conveniently saved frm nomination TWICE; n now Mahira s saved by another nominated HM Shukla



WOW#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Baby Driver (@MaheshShenoy12) December 9, 2019

Madhurima calls Vishal disgusting?

In the promo video for the next episode, Madhurima Matuli can be seen calling Vishal Singh a disgusting man. Vishal in return, says that she is worthless. Madhurima says that she has been ignoring him while he says that if she had to ignore, she would not have been here. They also blame each other for disrespecting one another. Have a look at the promo here.

