Bigg Boss Voting Suggests THESE Contestants' Exit From The House This Week

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 seems to have hit the right chord with the viewers, who are hysterically engaging with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' antics on social media. This show was again in the news after the connections of Bigg Boss 13 contestants visited the house for the captaincy task. In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the housemates and the guests announced Sidharth Shukla as the new captain of the house.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Arti Singh are nominated for this week's eviction. Fans have been showering immense support on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who unarguably are one of the most-loved contestants of this season. On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh seem to be the audience's choice for eviction. Here are some of the audience's reactions to this week's eviction.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 13 this week?

Ahwww my baby is nominated this time#PureHeartSid

My vote only fr #SidharthShukIa — funLovingJaz (@jesyca431) January 27, 2020

Arti should go she is doing nothing — Srkian-Anusha🔥 👉#AsimSquad 🔥 (@RockTheFloor2) January 27, 2020

Arti ko bahar karo sb Asim squad Vishal ko vote krke#KingAsim — Mohd Saquib khan (@MohdSaquibkha19) January 27, 2020

True ...means Arti will be out, Mahira should get elimonated..she is very lucky.Arti does not deserve to get out before Mahira. #WeLoveRashami — Ruby S. Gupta (@Rubycabm) January 27, 2020

Vishal jaye to acha hai #PureHeartSid — M.ALI (@MALI60105268) January 27, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On weekends, however, the show starts at 9 pm. Here is what one can expect from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13. The popular show that is nearing its finale, is reportedly one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram)

