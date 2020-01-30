The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss Voting Suggests THESE Contestants' Exit From The House This Week

Television News

This week on Bigg Boss 13, four contestants namely Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Arti Singh were nominated. Read to know more.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss voting

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 seems to have hit the right chord with the viewers, who are hysterically engaging with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' antics on social media. This show was again in the news after the connections of Bigg Boss 13 contestants visited the house for the captaincy task. In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the housemates and the guests announced Sidharth Shukla as the new captain of the house. 

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Arti Singh are nominated for this week's eviction. Fans have been showering immense support on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who unarguably are one of the most-loved contestants of this season. On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh seem to be the audience's choice for eviction. Here are some of the audience's reactions to this week's eviction. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss Nominations: Which Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Have Been Nominated This Week?

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 13 this week?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Re-enter The House Again?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Plays Cupid; Asks Arti Singh If She ‘likes’ Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On weekends, however, the show starts at 9 pm. Here is what one can expect from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13. The popular show that is nearing its finale, is reportedly one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 28, 2020 | Asim Proposes To Himanshi

(Promo Image Courtesy: Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA