Bigg Boss 13: Three Times Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla Stood Up For Each Other

Bigg Boss 13 house has become quite chaotic with the contestants' petty fights and verbal spats with each passing episodes. There are many contestants from this season who have been at constant loggerheads with each other right from the beginning. Former Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were definitely two of them.

There were many speculations when it came to the bitterness between the two, be it because of a failed relationship or due to creative differences while working together. The two engaged in some massive altercations several times inside the show.

However, that does not mean that they did not grab the opportunity to mend their relationship. The two often surprised the viewers by standing for each other many times.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Asks Rashami Desai To Not Interfere In His Fights, Know Why

When Sidharth was afraid that Rashami would get hurt

The recent episode saw an ugly fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Rashami who shares a close bond with Asim tried to come between the fight and pacify both the contestants.

However, later Sidharth very politely told Rashami that she should never come in between of his aggressive fights with anyone. He further said that she could get hurt if she does this which clearly showed the concern he had for her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Challenges Rashami Desai To Trim Her Eyebrows

When Rashami offered parathas to Sidharth to cheer him up

The recent episodes are witnessing some tension between Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill. One of the episodes saw Sidharth looking upset after his spat with Shehnaaz.

To cheer him up, Rashami offers him a paratha which he politely refuses. She also asks him the cause of his disappointment to which he replies that he was just having a bad mood.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 21: Shehnaaz Heartbroken Again After Sidharth Rebukes Her

When Sidharth consoled Rashami during the family week

The recently held family week was truly an emotional affair. However, Rashami got emotional when she saw everybody's mothers entering the house.

Sidharth started consoling her when he saw she was in a vulnerable state. He also made her drink water which all the 'SidRa' fans found adorable.

Also Read: Shashank Arora Takes Sarcastic Dig At Salman Khan Hosted 'Bigg Boss' Show

Video Courtesy: BB13 Karma Twitter, Bigg Boss Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.