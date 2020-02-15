Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai & Others Finale Looks Revealed

Bigg Boss 13 is not only one of the biggest reality shows on TV but also one of the best reality shows on television. The Grand Finale of the show is only a few hours away. The first look of contestants from Bigg Boss 13 finale are out and their stunning outfits are sure to leave fans wanting for more.

Here are is how the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have styled themselves for the finale:

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai can be seen wearing a cream sequined dress. The dress has a beautiful net dupatta with a broad border. The actor has pinned her hair off to one side. Rashami has completed her look with a bronze makeup with dark lipstick.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz has chosen a dark but captivating look for the Grand Finale. Asim can be seen in a black shirt and black tie. He has paired this with a dark blue shimmer coat with black sequins on the collar. A fan on Twitter pointed out the similarity between his and Himanshi Khurrana's finale look as well.

What a Coincidence 🌎 pic.twitter.com/KJZmRNXw5C — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 15, 2020

Arti Singh

Arti Singh had opted for a western look as she can be seen in a black outfit. The dress has a neck choker and is also off-shoulder on one side. Arti went with light makeup that complimented her look very well.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla becomes a gentleman as he has suited up for his finale look. The actor has opted for a black and white look with a white shirt and a black tuxedo. A black bow completes the handsome hunk's finale look.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill opted for a colourful beautiful lehenga. The lehenga has pink, green and blue patterns. Shehnaaz is sporting matching maang-tikka, earrings and bangles as well.

Source: Bigg Boss | Twitter

