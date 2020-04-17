Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla Gives All Credits To Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla has been very general about his relationship with Shehnaz Gill, both of them were in Bigg Boss together and the former went on to win the 13th instalment of the show. However, Sidharth Shukla dedicates his win to his rumoured girlfriend from the show Shehnaaz Gill as per an interview in a news publication. As per the interview, Sidharth Shukla would not have survived on the show if not for Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth wouldn't have survived without Shehnaaz

While Shehnaaz Gill has been vocal about her love for Sidharth Shukla, latter has always considered her a ‘good friend’ in several of his interview. While Gill continued to shower her love even on the show, Sidharth remained humble with his actions. He never denied her love but has not been accepting that #sidnaz should be one. In the interview, however, he expressed that his win in Bigg Boss 13 is all thanks to Shehnaaz Gill who stayed by him in thick and thin. While fans suggest them to turn the reality show into real life, so far, Sid has only transitioned into called her ‘special friend’. Many fans are curious about what this ‘special friend’ means.

Sidharth Shukla was all praises for Shehnaaz in the interview. He revealed that he has never seen anyone like her. She is a great entertainer and also added that he is really close to her. He also added that her position in life is as similar to his mother. However, it is too early to talk about their relationship turning into love or marriage. He also said that he is humbled to receive love from her end.

