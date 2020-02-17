The Debate
Did Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Call Shehnaaz Gill's Father 'daddy'? Watch Video

Television News

Sidharth Shukla was professed as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 on February 15. A clip of Sidharth Shukla referring to Shehnaaz’s father as 'daddy' making rounds

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 on February 15. A recently released clip from the backstage of Bigg Boss 13's finale night shows Sidharth referring to Shehnaaz’s father as daddy and has taken social media by storm. The viral clip features Sidharth walking down the stage towards his van.

Mid-way Sidharth is greeted by Shehnaaz’s father. As per reports, Sidharth Shukla referred to him as ‘daddy’ but he later changed it to 'uncle'. Watch the viral clip here:

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill’s father is seen asking the BB winner for a picture. Fans of SidNaaz have pinpointed how he calls him ‘daddy’ but quickly covered it up by changing it to 'uncle'. Here’s how fans reacted to it:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Memes On Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Will Leave You In Splits

ALSO READ| Forget BB 13, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai BEAT Sidharth Shukla In The Social Media Race

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla Calls Rashami Desai 'hot' During BB Finale Leaving Shehnaaz Gill Furious?

ALSO READ| 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' New Promo: Shehnaaz Gill Starts Her Hunt To Find The Perfect Dulha

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the talk of the town for a long time because of their stints in Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved their cute banter so much so that they even came up with a hashtag 'Sidnaaz' which went on to become very popular on social media. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were much loved by the audiences.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is going to feature in a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she will be seen hunting for a perfect groom for herself. The show will air at 10.30 pm today i.e. from February 17 on Colors channel.

 

 

THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA