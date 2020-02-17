Did Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Call Shehnaaz Gill's Father 'daddy'? Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 on February 15. A recently released clip from the backstage of Bigg Boss 13's finale night shows Sidharth referring to Shehnaaz’s father as daddy and has taken social media by storm. The viral clip features Sidharth walking down the stage towards his van.

Mid-way Sidharth is greeted by Shehnaaz’s father. As per reports, Sidharth Shukla referred to him as ‘daddy’ but he later changed it to 'uncle'. Watch the viral clip here:

Mummyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy



Sidharth calling Sana's Father Dady😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



"Haa dady"😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

The way he held Sana's fathers hand😭😭



Mar jao sareee..

Rishta pakka hei🤝 pic.twitter.com/p3aB8pGc61 — SidNaaz (@SidNaazFever) February 16, 2020

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill’s father is seen asking the BB winner for a picture. Fans of SidNaaz have pinpointed how he calls him ‘daddy’ but quickly covered it up by changing it to 'uncle'. Here’s how fans reacted to it:

Sid ne fst Daddy kaha thn jab sab hanshey toh uncle keh dia... hayeee rishta pakkaaa 🤞😍😍🥰🥰❤❤❤ — Ankita Panigrahi (@AnkitaPanigra13) February 16, 2020

He said "arre uncle"



Lol

We are desperate — Preet (@Preet11998) February 16, 2020

Hahhahaha koi Mare na mare ma ne in dono k piyar ma marna hn agr jldi shadi na krli in dono ne😜😂😂😭😭😭😭💑💑💑💑💑💑😘😘😘😘😘😘😘💋💋💋💋💋💋 — Gull (@Gull05976681) February 16, 2020

sidnaaz waalo kaa khush hona to bnta hai aur kuch sana fandom kaa bhi but sabhi sana fandom kaise ye sunkr happy ho skte h kyuki vo to sid ke against bol rhe the aur unhe sana aur assim psnd aa rha tha vo to assim ko vote krne waale the live voting me🤔🤔🤔#SidharthShukla — tijyo3 (@tijyo31) February 16, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the talk of the town for a long time because of their stints in Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved their cute banter so much so that they even came up with a hashtag 'Sidnaaz' which went on to become very popular on social media. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were much loved by the audiences.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is going to feature in a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she will be seen hunting for a perfect groom for herself. The show will air at 10.30 pm today i.e. from February 17 on Colors channel.

