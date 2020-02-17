​​​​​​​Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz REACTS To Allegations Of Sidharth Shukla’s Win Being Fixed 

The popular television reality show Bigg Boss 13 came to its end on February 15 and actor Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy in the finale episode. While many social media users supported winner Sidharth Shukla, the others criticised the channel and makers of being biased. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz opened up about the same and rubbished the allegations.

Talking to a leading news portal, Asim Riaz cleared the air and reacted to the allegations on Twitter. According to reports, Asim Riaz rubbished netizens' claims against the channel. Further, he added that it was the love of the audience that took him so far in the show. The report also quotes Asim Riaz saying that Sidharth Shukla's win is not fixed and 'nothing like that happened'.

For the unversed, a viral video, claiming to be from the control room of the Bigg Boss studio, created a lot of buzzes. In the video, a woman could be seen declaring that both finalists, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had pooled an equal number of votes during live voting. As the video surfaced on the internet, many Asim Riaz supporters claimed that the channel and makers were biased towards Sidharth Shukla and his win was already fixed.

Interestingly, every time Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had a word spat in the Bigg Boss 13's house, their fans took to Twitter to slam the other. For almost four months, Twitter turned into a battlefield for Sidharth and Asim's fans. On the other side, neither the channel nor the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have issued any official statement regarding the same.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram)

