Sidharth Shukla Says It Doesn't Matter What People Think About His 'Bigg Boss 13' Win

Actor Sidharth Shukla says the rumours around his Bigg Boss 13 win don't bother him. He added that they don't matter as the people have given him immense love and support throughout the show. Shukla beat Asim Riaz to the top position and bagged the winning title of Bigg Boss 13.

The makers of the show have been accused of being biased towards Shukla by the social media users including Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant who called Sidharth Shukla an undeserving winner. When asked about his thoughts on the allegations, Shukla told a news agency that he thinks that it is really sad that people fell that especially when they have been a part of the show and know exactly how the show works.

He further said that one cannot change someone's point of view. He said that each one has their own opinions and so does Kishwer. He continued that it does not make a difference what people say because there are a lot of people out there who have showered him with a lot of love. The actor, who is best known for his role from Balika Vadhu, said that he feels great about his win.

Talking about his journey, he said that his journey was fantastic where he displayed most of the emotions that he could. He added that he has not had a lot of interaction with people outside and said that from whatever he has heard and seen, there has been a lot of support and love from the people. He said that it is something that he does not want to lose out on. He added that he hopes that he does not do anything that gets the fans off him.

