Shehnaaz Gill's Adorable Picture With Jay Bhanushali's Daughter Will Melt Fans' Hearts

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is now featuring in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a matrimonial reality television show that airs on Colors. Shehnaaz Gill has made many friends by staying in the Bigg Boss house, one of them being Jay Bhanushali. His wife Mahhi Vij recently shared an adorable picture of Shehnaaz Gill with her daughter Tara.

In the post shared by her, Shehnaaz Gill is seen kissing baby Tara. Baby Tara is seen looking blankly at the camera. The adorable picture is much-loved by fans who have filled the comment section with love and hearts.

On the professional front:

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently featuring in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Recently, fans saw Sidnaaz i.e Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill reunite on the stage of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Sidharth Shukla was seen saying that he would do anything for Shehnaaz Gill even if its in the middle of the night. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also features Paras Chhabra.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are on the hunt to find perfect life partners for themselves. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul. In the show, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be locked inside a house with six suitors each for them to spend time with. Among the six suitors, both can decide who they want to marry.

