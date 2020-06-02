Sidharth Shukla Has New Way Of Staying Cool And It Is Too Much Fun; Watch Here

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities are containing themselves at home while also encouraging fans to do the same. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has also been doing the same. In his recent post on social media, he had an innovative way of asking his fans to stay indoors. Read on to know more details:

Sidharth Shukla asks fans to stay indoors

Sidharth Shukla recently took to social media to share yet another interesting video with his fans. The video starts with the actor taking out a few scoops of ice cream from the freezer. Sidharth Shukla then added how he has been facing lockdowns back to back. The first one was his Bigg Boss 13 lockdown and then a few weeks later, he had to face the coronavirus lockdown.

Sidharth Shukla added that, however, the current one is the most difficult. The actor added that it is understandable that people will have a few fights if they are all stuck at home for the whole day for weeks. However, Sidharth Shukla added that the key to surviving this lockdown is by staying cool and calm.

The actor also put forth several ways in which one can pass their time during the lockdown. Sidharth Shukla added that one can read books, relax, or even spend time with their loved ones during this time. He also explained how one can help their loved ones in household chores or even clean the house to keep themselves occupied.

Sidharth Shukla added that no matter what one does, the key is to stay inside the house. The actor then took a bite into his ice-cream and asked his fans to stay cool too. Sidharth Shukla also captioned the picture as “I've found a way to keep my cool during these times. How about you? #StayKoolStaySafe”.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s post here

Sidharth Shukla has been spending his quarantine with his mother. The actor regularly takes to social media to share what the duo is up to during this time. He has been constantly even asking fans that they should stay indoors.

Sidharth Shukla gained a lot of popularity in the last few months due to his stint on the celebrity reality show, Bigg Boss 13. His chemistry with fellow contestants, Shehnaaz Gill also attracted a lot of eyeballs. After staying inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for over five months, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show.

