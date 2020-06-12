Sidharth Shukla To Make His Digital Debut With 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3?'

Actor Sidharth Shukla who gained fame post his stint in Bigg Boss season 13, might surprise his fans by featuring in the third season of Broken But Beautiful. The producer of the series, Ekta Kapoor had reportedly revealed that fans will be seeing a new pair of leads with the new season. As per a source of a leading publication, Ekta Kapoor is looking at casting an actor who will justify the plot, storyline and also enjoys good popularity among the masses. While there have been no names that have come in just yet, but the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor seems to be the ideal choice of the producer.

Sidharth Shukla to be a part of Broken But Beautiful season 3?

Sometime back when Ekta had asked fans to send in their suggestions about the choice of the lead pair to be cast in the third season, and much to the surprise, they echoed names of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Several fans expressed their excitement of watching their favorite pair together on-screen. The earlier series features Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi for the first two seasons.

Meanwhile, post his win in the reality show, the actor went on to do a music video with Shehnaaz Gill called Bhula Dunga and it did well with the fans, so much that they continue to send loads of love to the two and hope for them to do something together again. Apart from this, as per reports, the actor hasn't signed on any project as of yet and he went on to talk about his career being paused due to the ongoing situation.

Shukla has also been quite active on social media ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed and leaves no opportunities to entertain his fans. Recently, the Balika Vadhu actor took to his Instagram handle to share two pictures of himself sporting the same outfit and gave a hilarious reason for doing so.

The actor posted two pictures on his Instagram handle sporting the same outfit, flaunting his charming smile. In both the pictures, Shukla is seen chilling on the sofa in an off-white hooded sweatshirt and beige cargo pants. In the first picture which he posted, the actor captioned it writing, "Blending in well.. with the background #throwback". However, Shukla decided to pen down a hilarious caption for the second post, explaining the reason why he posted a similar photograph as he wrote, "Running out of pictures.. as you all know I’m reluctant to get clicked!!!"

