Sidharth Shukla Reveals What He Does To Be On Social Media; See Inside

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities are quarantining at home. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has also been doing the same. While staying at home, Sidharth Shukla spoke about how he has been missing the gym in his latest post. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Lashes Out At Online Trolls

Sidharth Shukla is missing his gym

Sidharth Shukla recently took to social media to show his fans what he does to stay on social media. The actor shared a throwback picture of himself sweating it out on social media. In the picture, Sidharth Shukla can be seen sporting a pair of grey shorts while he flaunts his chiselled abs. He completed the look with a pair of black shoes and neon coloured laces.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner hilarious commented about how one goes to the gym to stay fit and look good on social media. He also added that this is one of the things he does to stay on the internet. Sidharth Shukla also wrote, “Things I need to do to be on social media…but yes missing the gym”.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s post here:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla Gives All Credits To Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla also took to social media yesterday to showcase his solidarity to the martyred soldiers at the Galwan Valley. He also expressed his gratitude and faith in the Indian army. Sidharth Shukla also added that the ''lives that have been sacrificed will not go in vain''. He wrote, “For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley....Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain”.

For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley .... Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 16, 2020

ALSO READ | Vikas Gupta Shares A Throwback Video From 'Bigg Boss 13' On Instagram; Watch

Sidharth Shukla has been keeping himself quite active on social media during the pandemic. He has been urging fans to stay indoors and keep themselves safe in unique ways. He recently shared a video talking about how one can pass their time during the lockdown. The actor said that no matter what one does, the key is to stay inside the house. He then took a bite into his ice-cream and asked his fans to stay cool too. Sidharth Shukla also added that the key to surviving this lockdown is by staying calm and cool.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Shukla Says 'people Were Enraged' When Salman Called Him 'backbone Of Bigg Boss'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.