Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’ Drastic Transformation In The House; See Before And After Pics

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows on television. The contestants who entered the show right from its inception have undergone some tremendous transformation both physically and mentally. One of them is undoubtedly Asim Riaz. The model who entered the show as an underdog has now amassed an enviable fan following due to his stint on the show. His physical transformation has also been commendable on his journey. Here's taking a look at Asim Riaz's physical transformation inside the Bigg Boss house.

When Asim first entered the Bigg Boss 13 house

When he first entered the show, Asim was much leaner and had longer hair. Looking at him now, just proves that he has indeed come a long way. When Asim first entered the house, he was barely seen in the game for quite some time. In fact, Salman Khan had also called him out for the same. However, over the last couple of months, Asim has definitely emerged as one of the most challenging contestants of Bigg Boss 13 giving everyone a major competition inside the house.

Asim's makeover had fans drooling over his looks

Just like his personal equations with the housemates which underwent several changes, his looks too have gone through a drastic makeover. Bigg Boss rewarded the housemates with a beauty makeover a month back, and thanks to that, Asim had a whole new look. Asim inevitably opted for a more raw and rugged hairdo which complimented his fast transforming frame too. Not to forget, fans started going gaga over his new look.

When he won the hearts of Sunny Leone and Mallika Sherawat

The recent episodes have seen yet another stunning transformation as Asim is often being seen flaunting his toned abs and sculpted body. Being a fitness freak, the model often can be spotted working out inside the house and has stated that he wants to motivate his fans to give utmost importance to their fitness even against all odds. Even though he is not a known television personality like Sidharth Shukla or Rashami Desai, Asim has managed to impress actors like Sunny Leone and Mallika Sherawat who graced the house and also shook a leg with the contestant. Recently Bollywood director Rohit Shetty also gave him a piece of advice to keep his game strong inside the house as he has secured a massive fan following outside the house.

