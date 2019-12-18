Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Calls Off His Friendship With Shehnaaz Gill? Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a loyal fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and entertainment. This season has become the most controversial season than all the previous seasons of the show. Shehnaaz Gill has emerged as one of the strong contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Her cute banter with Sidharth Shukla was much loved by her fans and followers.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are the best friends inside the Bigg Boss house. The duo is often seen having fun and pulling each other's legs. In the show, it was also seen that during difficult times the duo stood up for each other. But the recent episode of the show will witness a downfall in the friendship of the two. In the promo video of the upcoming episode, it was seen that Sidharth was quite angry with Shehnaaz. He also said in the video that things between them are over now.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Share A Kiss As They Confess Their Feelings

Further in the Shehnaaz is seen trying to talk to Sidharth but he is seen ignoring her totally. Sidharth also mentions that she has hurt his feelings even in the past and this time he will not forgive her. Later in the video, Vikas also tries to make Shehnaaz understand that what she is doing and why is Sidharth angry with her. Shehnaaz tries to make up with Sidharth and apologises to him but Sidharth does not listen to her and just says that he does not want to talk to her right now.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Lashes Out At Kamya Punjabi

Now the audiences are very excited to witness what will the Sidnaaz friendship turn into. Last week, Sidharth was out of the house as he had bad health and he was hospitalized. He entered the house again on Monday and seeing him Shehnaaz was seen jumping around in the house out of joy and happiness. She has confessed many times that she was missing Sidharth while he was hospitalized.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Disappointed As Paras Chhabra Chooses Mahira Sharma Over Her

This week during the captaincy task, Shehnaaz felt very betrayed when Sidharth and Paras favoured Mahira for being the captain over her. Shehnaaz also complained about the same and also said that her friends only hurt her inside the house. After which she started creating drama and telling Sidharth that he is very partial and never takes her side.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For Weekend Ka Vaar | Housemates Are In For A Surprise

Watch the promo video here:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.