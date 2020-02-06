Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 05, 2020 | All Housemates Are Nominated For Eviction?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched entertainment reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened on the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – February 05, 2020 written update

The episode started as the conference in the presence of the reporters resumed and Asim Riaz clarified his stance on the proposal when asked if he had done it just because there were angles existing in the house already. Shehnaaz Gill then talked about her feelings for Siddharth. Arti Singh was questioned about playing independently and yet only reacting to things that Rashami Desai did and not things that Siddharth Shukla did. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's equation in the house was questioned despite what their parents said in the family week.

Next, Shehnaaz was asked why she becomes possessive about Siddharth after Vikas Gupta told her that #SidNaaz enjoyed huge popularity outside. Rashami was also questioned about the ‘chaipatti incident’ and this led to some fun as well as clarifications.

Shehnaaz was questioned about being influenced by what people from outside say. Arti was asked about her fights and how she ended up seeing the camera even then. Another question about what Kashmera told Arti was also asked and that had everyone laughing over Siddharth being ‘husband material’.

As the session came to an end, Paras came with the jacket for the Elite Club. It was now time for the media members to choose the next Elite Club member. By majority, Rashami became the next member of the Elite Club along with Asim and Siddharth. Everyone was back inside the house and Shehnaaz and Siddharth got into an argument over what happened outside with the questions from media.

Shehnaaz broke down after the fight and Rashami then consoled her and gave her some clarity as well. Meanwhile, Asim spoke about the conversation around his relationship and Paras, Mahira and Sidharth indulge in some banter over his past relationships.

Sidharth went up to Shehnaaz and asked her to come along. However, Shehnaaz put a condition before him about washing utensils, to which he said they can do it together. Arti, Paras, Mahira, and Rashami talked about Rashami and Paras' relationships outside and Paras clarified how he does not see any future with her. Meanwhile, Asim, Rashami, Paras and Mahira also talked about Siddharth and Shehnaaz's game and had a laugh late at night.

The next morning, Paras and Mahira got into an argument over fruits and she then walked away from him. Eventually, he went to console her, while Siddharth talked to Shehnaaz and told her that she will have guys standing for her once she goes out, which annoyed her.

Next, it was time for the Maybelline task and all the girls got ready while the males turned photographers for the same and also judged them. The task also led to some arguments and with maximum votes, Mahira won the task. Paras had a fun time analyzing Rashami's photos while Siddharth and Shehnaaz indulged in some fun roleplaying as they mimicked each other.

Bigg Boss then spoke to the housemates about the next round of nominations and revealed how all of them were nominated by him and also that Elite Club members cannot use their power to save themselves from nominations. Everyone then discussed what just happened while Shehnaaz asked Siddharth what does he think, how many will go out. Stay tuned.

