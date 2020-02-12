Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 11, 2020 | Housemates Are Questioned

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – February 11, 2020 written update

The episode started as the housemates woke up to see the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and began their day feeling elated. Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla indulged in some fun banter, while Arti Singh sat along with them. Bigg Boss then introduced the new car that was present in the house and mentioned how the housemates will be getting a chance to have a first-hand experience of it.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Shehnaaz's banter continued which in turn led to yet another argument between the two, but they ended up laughing it off.

Housemates then saw the setting of Aap Ki Adalat and were left anxious. The housemates then welcomed Rajat Sharma and he met everyone, post which the session began. The first to enter the katgarha was none other than Rashami Desai and everyone clapped as she headed towards the chair.

Rashami was called 'darpok' and on this, she clarified that she was only quiet and not scared. Rajat showed instances of all those times that she had spoken about people behind their back and everyone laughed it off.

Next in was Paras Chhabra and the first allegation on him was that he had surrendered before Siddharth. However, Paras clarified that it was not true, just that he had only gone easier now. Later, a conversation about Mahira Sharma and Akanksha Puri also followed and Paras clarified how things were right now and put forward his stance.

He was also questioned about his double standards in terms of his equation with Mahira and how he spoke about Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz's equation. The final advice for Paras was to pay attention to the game and less attention to Mahira.

Next up, Asim was accused of being angry all the time, to which he said that he had to do it to be heard. A clip of all the times he had lost his cool was shown and it had everyone's attention and at the same time, he did admit that this is what it is now but it was wrong as he can see.

Another accusation on him was about creating a rift between people and their relationships and things he had spoken about Shehnaaz and others among many things. Siddharth Shukla was next and he was accused of a lot of things, including what he had said inside the house during the fights.

