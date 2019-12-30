Sidharth Shukla Family Tree: Everything About The Bigg Boss 13-sensation's Folks

Sidharth Shukla is a popular television actor and model. He made his acting debut in the year 2008 in a television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and since then he has come a long way. He rose to fame by his performances in the television shows like Love U Zindagi, Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu. Sidharth Shukla apart from daily soaps has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khataron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. His performance was so acclaimed that he bagged his first Bollywood movie alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. In the year 2014, Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Here’s everything that you need to know about his family.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Bursts Into Tears After Hearing Rohit Shetty's Advise

Sidharth Shukla Family Tree

Sidharth Shukla was born in Mumbai to Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla. Sidharth’s father Ashok Shukla is a Civil Engineer by profession. As per reports, he works with the Reserve Bank of India. Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla is a homemaker. The origin of his family is from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this Sidharth Shukla also has two elder sisters who he adores and loves.

ALSO READ| Did Sidharth Shukla Reveal Rashami Desai Stalked Him Till Goa When They Were Dating?

Sidharth Shukla's professional front

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla is currently a part of the most controversial reality television show Bigg Boss 13. He has made headlines several times since the show started. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight is known to all the Bigg Boss fans. His recent fight with Rashami Desai has the netizens divided. Many were on his side and many were not. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry and cute banter is much appreciated and loved by the Bigg Boss followers. Sidharth Shukla received a handwritten letter from her mother as his Christmas gift which made him quite emotional. Sidharth also suffered from dengue while being in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, he decided not to quit the show and the plot of the show was followed by not allowing him to meet his parents while he was sick.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: While Salman Khan Cleans The House, Others Tag Sidharth Shukla As 'Gunda'

ALSO READ| Jasmin Bhasin Of 'Naagin 4' Was 'jealous' Of Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Bond

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.