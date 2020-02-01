Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For January 31: Himanshi Reveals Her True Feelings For Asim

The fans were expecting to see a lot of romance in the Bigg Boss 13 house tonight, but Himanshi Khurrana was all about killing all the vibes around love on Friday’s episode. She also revealed that Arhaan Khan is upset with his girlfriend, Rashami Desai because she tried her best to convince everyone that she will take things further with Asim Riaz after the show. Read more to know about what happened in Bigg Boss 13 house on January 31st.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Has A Love Advice For Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee Cannot Separate Him And Rashami

Bigg Boss 13 written update: January 31st

The episode began with Shehnaaz trying to have a conversation with Sidharth but he refused to talk in front of Asim Riaz. Later in the episode, Vishal confronted Mahira and asked her not to misbehave with Kunal. This provoked Mahira to lash out at Vishal after Kunal made a comment mentioning her father. The argument then turned into an ugly battle between Vishal, Kunal, Mahira, and Aakash.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla To Quit Captaincy Race Because Of Connection Vikas Gupta?

Bigg Boss 13 written update: About Himanshi and Asim

Vikas and Himanshi had a very formative discussion over Asim and his feelings for Himanshi. Himanshi felt that there were some things between the two that needed some clarification. Himanshi said she really wanted to be with Asim but all the indications were that there was a barrier between them.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Upset With Rashami Desai's Growing Friendship With Sidharth

Himanshi spoke about some details from the conversation she had with Arhaan Khan outside the house and revealed that Arhaan cried and justified his side of the story. He said if Rashami wishes to be friends with Sidharth after his exit, all his efforts of taking a stand for her would get wasted.

Also Read | Budget 2020: FM Boosts Medical Education, Details College-Hospital PPP Linking Initiative

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.