'Supermodel Of The Year' Sees Milind Soman, Ujjwala & Priya's Sizzling Photoshoot

Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut have already showcased their sizzling chemistry in the previous episodes of Supermodel of The Year. The show is now turning out to be too hot to handle for fans, as Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut and contestant Priya recently lit up the stage with their dazzling photoshoot. In the upcoming episode of Supermodel of The Year, the two massively renowned models, Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut will teach the contestants how to properly pose for a hot photoshoot. Fans got a glimpse of this upcoming contest in the promo for Sunday night's episode.

Above are the two promos for the coming Sunday episode of Supermodel of The Year. The promo showcases Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut and contestant Priya in the mix as they take on sensual poses for a photoshoot. The promo itself was too hot to handle for fans and the episode will undoubtedly have more sizzling moments between Milind Soman and the rest of the contestants.

The competition in the coming episode will pit the contestants against each other. Each contestant will have to pose alongside Milind and Ujjwala, and the one with the best photoshoot will win the challenge. At the end of the promo, Priya can be heard talking about how she plans to win the contest and become the Supermodel of The Year. The next episode of the reality show will premiere on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 7 PM. The show is hosted by the renowned model/actor Milind Soman along with Ujjwala Raut.

