The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Supermodel Of The Year' Sees Milind Soman, Ujjwala & Priya's Sizzling Photoshoot

Television News

Recently, MTV India shared the promo for Supermodel of The Year's upcoming episode, where Milind, Ujjwala and Priya will raise the heat with their photoshoot.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
supermodel of the year

Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut have already showcased their sizzling chemistry in the previous episodes of Supermodel of The Year. The show is now turning out to be too hot to handle for fans, as Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut and contestant Priya recently lit up the stage with their dazzling photoshoot. In the upcoming episode of Supermodel of The Year, the two massively renowned models, Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut will teach the contestants how to properly pose for a hot photoshoot. Fans got a glimpse of this upcoming contest in the promo for Sunday night's episode. 

Supermodel of The Year's promo features Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut and contestant Priya in the mix and it's too hot to handle

Also Read | 'Supermodel of the Year' judges have a new challenge for the models. Check the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Also Read | Supermodel of the Year: Anjali Schmuck slams Renee Kujur's rude attitude with judges

Above are the two promos for the coming Sunday episode of Supermodel of The Year. The promo showcases Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut and contestant Priya in the mix as they take on sensual poses for a photoshoot. The promo itself was too hot to handle for fans and the episode will undoubtedly have more sizzling moments between Milind Soman and the rest of the contestants.

Also Read | Supermodel of the Year: Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut make fans go 'hot hot hot'

The competition in the coming episode will pit the contestants against each other. Each contestant will have to pose alongside Milind and Ujjwala, and the one with the best photoshoot will win the challenge. At the end of the promo, Priya can be heard talking about how she plans to win the contest and become the Supermodel of The Year. The next episode of the reality show will premiere on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 7 PM. The show is hosted by the renowned model/actor Milind Soman along with Ujjwala Raut. 

Also Read | 'Supermodel of the Year' contestants gossip about Renee, fans ask, 'If this is Biggboss?'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR: JDU COMES UP POSTER
FADNAVIS DENIES WIRETAPPING CHARGE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
RAMDAS ATHAWALE ON HUNGER STRIKE
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA