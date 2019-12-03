The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh Upset With Rashami Desai Grabbing Headlines?

Television News

Vindu Dara Singh who was the winner of Bigg Boss 3 is unhappy with the footage that Rashami Desai is getting in the house. Read here to know why

bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season which is telecast on Colors channel. The house of Bigg Boss is not only about friendships, drama, and yelling but also consists of ugly fights. This season is quite different from the previous seasons, as it has much uglier fights and controversies around them, which has created a buzz in the audience. Recently, Vindu Dara Singh, who was the winner of Bigg Boss season 3, is following the most controversial reality television show this season. Vindu is quite vocal about his opinions on the contestants and their equations in the Bigg Boss house. Vindu is disappointed with all the attention Rashami Desai is getting in the house and has also shared his opinion on how he thinks that everything is centred around Rashami Desai. Vindu wrote on his Twitter handle about the same. Read the tweet here. 

Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to exit the show mid-way this Weekend Ka Vaar owing to a back injury. Housemate especially her close friend Rashami Desai was also left heartbroken by her exit from the house. But according to reports, Devoleena is all set to return to Bigg Boss after her speedy recovery.

