Bigg Boss 13: Paras Says Akansha Forced Him To Get Her Name Inked

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chhabra recently commented about getting his girlfriend’s name tattooed on his wrist. He recently revealed that he had a wrist tattoo and he was forced by Akansha Puri to get himself inked. Paras was seen talking to Arhaan Khan about his tattoo and said that He made the tattoo on Akansha’s requests who used to constantly ask him to prove his love and commitment towards her. Akansha uploaded a picture of Paras’ wrist on her Instagram page but Paras had some different things to say about Akansha Puri. Read more to know about Para’s views on Akansha.

Paras Chhabra's views on Akansha Puri

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss, Paras said that he had tried to break up with Akanksha on several occasions, but could not concrete the split because she would break down and he did not want to hurt her. Puri spoke about this to a news publishing house and said that she knows he is playing a game and will be going to any extent to win his game. She said that she was all prepared about him flirting with girls and selling his playboy image but him saying all that has even surprised her. Paras has always been the centre of attraction in Bigg Boss 13 and only Paras can confirm about this being fake or true.

