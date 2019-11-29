The Debate
Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Garners Support From Celebrities For Calling Out Paras Chhabra

Television News

Last night’s Bigg Boss 13 episode saw a huge altercation between inmates Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra which made many celebs support the former. Take a look.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
BIGG BOSS 13

Bigg Boss 13 recently hosted the luxury budget task. This also happens to be one of the most eventful episodes on Bigg Boss during the entire season. During the task, Paras Chabbra got into arguments with almost everyone in the house including Asim Riaz.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla Surprisingly Engage In Lovey-dovey Banter

The episode particularly saw a huge argument between Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. Sidharth Shukla and his BFF Asim were discussing the ration in the house. Paras Chhabra decided to put in his nose in between them. The argument went down with both the parties devaluing each other and questioning each other’s ‘aukaat’.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update: Asim And Paras's Rift Turns Ugly Post Luxury Budget Task

The argument went from Paras commenting about Asim Riaz coming from a middle-class background. Asim Riaz then pointed to Paras’s disrespecting statements against women. Now, this matter has escalated from something more and many celebrities have come out in support of Asim Riaz.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says Himanshi Is The Most Beautiful Girl On TV

Take a look at all the celebrities who have come out in support of Asim Riaz

Many netizens have slammed Asim Riaz for playing the sympathy card. After Paras and Asim’s fight, Paras even got into an argument with Mahira. Bigg Boss had to command the house to cool down until he gave permissions to resume the luxury budget task ahead.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Singh And Hindustani Bhau To Take Their Ugly Spat Outside The House

 

 

