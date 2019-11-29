Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Garners Support From Celebrities For Calling Out Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 recently hosted the luxury budget task. This also happens to be one of the most eventful episodes on Bigg Boss during the entire season. During the task, Paras Chabbra got into arguments with almost everyone in the house including Asim Riaz.

The episode particularly saw a huge argument between Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. Sidharth Shukla and his BFF Asim were discussing the ration in the house. Paras Chhabra decided to put in his nose in between them. The argument went down with both the parties devaluing each other and questioning each other’s ‘aukaat’.

The argument went from Paras commenting about Asim Riaz coming from a middle-class background. Asim Riaz then pointed to Paras’s disrespecting statements against women. Now, this matter has escalated from something more and many celebrities have come out in support of Asim Riaz.

Take a look at all the celebrities who have come out in support of Asim Riaz

I totally agree with whatever #AsimRiaz said near the pool to #ParasChhabra .Paras went really low today.. Also Proud of #asim when he spoke against what paras has said about girls in the house — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) November 28, 2019

#screensharinglevel 🙈🤣 paras ke

Deewar ke dialogues 🤦🏻‍♂️

And asim,s hands in his pocket lol I completely understand

Asim आज खेल गया 💯💯💯 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) November 28, 2019

In short Asim aaj paras ke saath khel gaya..Ajj usne paras se woh sab khelwa diya jisse ab Janta will be with Asim and paras will be a complete villian..Asim ka game plan paras pe bhaari pad gaya @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) November 28, 2019

No body to life me koi bhi nahi hota hai. Sabka apna Wajood hota hai. Asim had something in him that’s why he was selected for India’s biggest reality show. Eviction is done on the basis of individual performance and audience vote ✌🏻 #BB13 @BiggBoss #AsimWinningHearts https://t.co/8PsSA0HFXm — Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) November 19, 2019

Many netizens have slammed Asim Riaz for playing the sympathy card. After Paras and Asim’s fight, Paras even got into an argument with Mahira. Bigg Boss had to command the house to cool down until he gave permissions to resume the luxury budget task ahead.

