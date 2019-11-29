Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla Surprisingly Engage In Lovey-dovey Banter

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will showcase lovey-dovey moments between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. In tonight’s show promo launched by the makers, the audience will witness the duo sharing an intense bond. Despite having different personalities and starting with a few ugly fights, Sidharth and Rashami have come to a point where they are being seen engaging in cute banters.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Singh And Hindustani Bhau To Take Their Ugly Spat Outside The House

In previous seasons of the ace television reality show Bigg Boss, fans have seen various warm relationships developed out of worst fights. The 13th instalment of the show has given insights to the duo’s flourishing bond. The upcoming episode will show a different side to both the participants.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Kissing Shehnaaz’s Forehead Will Melt Your Sidnaaz Hearts

About the upcoming episode's new promo video

In a small clip, Sidharth can be visible appreciating Rashami Desai by telling her that there is no girl like her. To his sweet words, Rashami replies by asking him too much love? Glaring in his eyes, she asks him by adding that what was he looking at. Sidharth, who is constantly looking at her, gives Rashami a sugar-loaded reply. He tells her that he was looking at her.

Check out the latest promo video

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans Disapprove Of Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai; Prefer 'SidNaaz'

Relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

As the new promo released, things between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are visibly changing more than ever. In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, the audience was surprised to know how Rashami did not step back from supporting Sidharth for the house captain after Himanshi Khurana was removed from her position. With passing days, contestants can be seen in new colours and variating relationships with their fellow housemates.

After this romantic moment and a few words of flirting, the audience might wonder where is it leading to. Moreover, will this cutesy moment change something between them or not?. To know more, stay tuned.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update: Asim And Paras's Rift Turns Ugly Post Luxury Budget Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.