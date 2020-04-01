Bigg Boss 13 Fame Madhurima Tuli Flaunts New Hairdo; Says 'Mom Did A Fantastic Job'

Bollywood celebrities have never given so many insiders of their personal lives as they have been giving right now. Now as the celebrity fraternity is staying home, they are trying to indulge in new activities and experimenting with their looks too. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Madhurima Tuli decided to go for short hair as her mom gave her a bob cut.

Madhurima Tuli posted a video on her social media where the actor is seen gorgeously pulling off the short hair look. The actor in her video is seen singing the song ‘Anjana Anjani’. She then informs that her mom has given her this beautiful new look and also goes on to praise her as she says that she thinks her mom has done a pretty good job. Madhurima Tuli also asks her fans to stay home and help people around them.

Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli also shared a series of pictures where she is seen donning her new look. The actor is seen keeping it casual with her attire as she wore a beautiful embroidered white kurta and paired it with printed bottoms. She complimented her post with a beautiful caption, “Oh yes I miss them too but had to chop it off!! 💞💞”.

Also Read| Watch: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Arti Singh steals the show with her stunning towel dance

Prior to this, celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash and Karan V Grover also decided to experiment with their looks and got themselves a new haircut. Tejaswwi revealed her new look through a live session on social media. Karan V Grover posted a video of him chopping his hair and calling himself a 'baal kalakar'. Both the actors were widely loved by fans in their new look.

Also Read| Salman Khan recommends 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz for three new music videos?

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana groves to music while cooking | WATCH

Also Read| Sidharth Shukla spills the beans on bond with Shehnaz Gill after Bigg Boss 13

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.