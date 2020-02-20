Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Asim's 'GF' Row, Says 'It's Now Sorted'

After entertaining the audiences for nearly five months, Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end after its glorious run on television. However, the contestants of the show are still creating headlines for their explosive interviews and statements. Recently, Himanshi Khurana, who grabbed eyeballs for her alleged relationship with contestant Asim Riaz, recently revealed that Asim's relationship with his ex-girlfriend was blown out of proportion. Here are the details.

Himanshi on Asim Riaz's GF controversy

As seen in one of the most popular episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz was seen proposing Himanshi Khurana. Since the proposal, Asim Riaz and Himanshi have been constantly making headlines post the show. In an interview with a leading daily, Himanshi Khurana spoke about her journey in the Bigg Boss house and her relationship with Asim Riaz. Himanshi Khurana revealed that Asim supported her throughout the season and had her back at the of worst times.

Speaking about Asim’s estranged relationship with his anonymous ex-flame, Himanshi Khurana revealed that Asim had become extremely popular on the show and was blindsided to whatever was happening outside the house. Adding to the same, Himanshi Khurana remarked that it was not a big deal and the situation was blown out of proportion on the show. Furthermore, Himanshi stated that everyone has a past and having a girlfriend was not so bad. The singer added that the situation is sorted now.

Fans on Himanshi and Asim's relationship

