Sidharth Shukla's Friend Makes A Revelation On Actor's Rehab Time After Rashmi's Statement

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla was seen being sent to the secret room with Paras Chhabra. Amidst this, at the house, two other contestants Rashami Desai & Hindustani Bhau were seen speaking about how Shukla spent around two years in a rehabilitation centre.

Sidharth's friend opens up about the incident

Just a day after the incident, the actor's friend in an interview with a leading entertainment portal said that Shukla was out of the party scene for a year but that does not mean that he was in rehab. She also went on to add, "Facebook pictures will tell you that Sidharth was very much active in 2016. He visited my skin doctor and even his family, so we were in touch. Then, we saw him in Colors Kitchen Champion. And, last year on his birthday (Dec 12), a good amount of people from Dil Se Dil Tak had gone to his house to celebrate. So which 2 years are these guys talking about? They know him only from around that time, right? Such loose talk can be extremely detrimental".

Sidharth's friend then went on to add that the actor should be called out personally and shown this footage so that he knows who his true friend is and who isn't.

In a video of the show that went viral, while speaking to Rashami, Bhau said that he does not like Sidharth Shukla. He said that he has heard the news that he had spent two years in rehab. Rashami did not accept it or denied it but later went on saying that even she has heard the same about him. Further, the duo went on discussing that Sidharth is way too aggressive and it will not do anything for him once he is out of the show.

