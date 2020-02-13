The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Mother Wishes Her On Birthday, Manager Slams Arhaan Khan

Television News

Rashami Desai, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13, turns 34 today. On the eve of her birthday, her mother sends her some warm wishes. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Rashami Desai is turning a year old on February 13, 2020. On the eve of her birthday, the family of the television star reportedly threw a party and invited members of the press for the celebration. Through the medium of an online portal, Rashami's mother wished for her good health and prayed for her happiness. 

She further wished for Rashami to become the Bigg Boss winner. Interestingly, Rashami Desai's manager revealed some interesting details about Rashami's income and also cleared the air surrounding Arhaan Khan's bankruptcy comment. Here is all you need to know. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Host Salman Khan’s Advice To Shehnaaz Gill Scares Her?

Rashami Desai's manager slams Arhaan Khan's bankruptcy comment 

Santosh, who has been Rashami Desai's manager since 2013, revealed that Rashami was never bankrupt. However, he agreed that she did have a slump in her career before bagging Dil Se Dil Tak but according to him during that time too Rashami was not bankrupt. He further revealed that Rashami Desai has a 2 bedroom flat in Rustomjee Elanza, Malad, and multiple other properties in the city. He also revealed that Rashami Desai has funds to support herself for years, and can never go bankrupt. Lastly, he slammed Arhaan Khan for making false comments and maligning Rashami's name. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 11, 2020 | Housemates Are Questioned

Also Read | When Will Bigg Boss 13 Finale Air? Date, Timing, And All Important Details

Arhaan Khan during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, in a conversation with fellow contestant Shefali Bagga had mentioned that Rashami Desai was bankrupt during the time they met. He went ahead and revealed that he supported her financially for some time. Arhaan Khan's bankruptcy comment did not go down well with the fans of the star, who slammed him for making false statements. Even Salman Khan reprimanded him for the comment and warned him to not discuss personal life on national television. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 12, 2020 | Siddharth Shukla Receives Some Advice

Meanwhile, Rashami, along with Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla entered the Finale week of Bigg Boss 13 by using their powers of Elite Club. With a few days away from the finale, fans of Rashami Desai are leaving no stone unturned to support and encourage her. Reportedly, Rashami's fans have taken social media by hurl, and are hoping for her win. 

 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram)

 

 

