Bigg Boss 13: Voting Details You Need To Know To Make Sure Your Favourite Contestant Wins

Bigg Boss 13 is finally coming to an end. The reality show’s fans will witness its grand finale on February 15, 2020. Many fans are scrambling to pour in their votes for their favourite contestant through various methods. So here are all the details you need to know about the Bigg Boss 13 voting process.

Bigg Boss 13 fans are all set to bid adieu to the reality show on February 15, 2020. Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining its fans for the past four months. The show was also extended by five-weeks due to the humungous amount of popularity it received over the due course.

Bigg Boss 13 has found its final six contestants in Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Paras Chhabra. Bigg Boss 13 fans are currently leaving no stone unturned to support their beloved contestant and make him/ her the Bigg Boss 13 winner. So if you are a fan of the show and want to vote for your favourite contestant, here’s how you can do so.

1. Voot app/ website

Download the Voot app or visit the Voot website.

If you have an account, then you can log in and if you do not have an account you can sign up by using your Facebook or Google account.

Find the search box and type Bigg Boss vote.

The search result will lead you to a page where the names of all six Bigg Boss 13 finalists will be displayed. Click on the profile of the contestant you want to vote for.

Click on ‘submit’. You can follow the same method for voting via Voot’s website.

2. My Jio App

Open the Jio app and click on JioEngage

Next, click on BigBoss

Click on the voting option displayed

Vote for your contestant of choice

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram, Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Paras Chhabra Instagram, Asim Riaz Instagram

