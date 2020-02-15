Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestants Mahira Sharma And Shefali Zariwala Spend Time Together

After entertaining their fans for almost five months now, one of the most controversial television reality shows Bigg Boss 13's journey will come to an end on February 15, 2020. The final showdown aka as the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 is just a few hours away from commencing and there are rumours surfacing that Paras Chhabra decided to leave the show for a cash prize after Mahira Sharma's eviction from the show. However, despite shedding tears after realising that she got evicted, Mahira seems to be happy now as one of her videos with Shefali Jariwala outside of the house went viral on social media.

Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Shefali Zariwala spent gala time together

Mahira Sharma recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 on February 13, 2020, and was taken along by actor Vicky Kaushal outside of the house. Vicky Kaushal, who featured on the show for promoting his upcoming film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship broke the news of Mahira's eviction as she had received less number of votes. Sharma seemed extremely disheartened by the news and wept a lot before saying adios to her housemates.

Recently, a video of Mahira Sharma went viral on social media wherein she is seen donning a pink saree and seems to be happy to have her phone back after she comes out of the show. Along with Mahira, the video also features another former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Zariwala who seemed to have a gala time with each other. Check out the video below:

