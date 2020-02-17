Shehnaaz Gill On Her Equation With Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla: 'He Is Family'

Shehnaaz Gill aka the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif became the second runner-up of the most controversial reality television show Bigg Boss 13. After her exit from Bigg Boss 13, in an interview with a news portal, Shehnaaz Gill spoke at length about Sidharth Shukla and about her journey in Bigg Boss 13. In the interview, commenting about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill said that they are really close and it was a pure and beautiful relationship. Shehnaaz doesn’t know where their relationship will land outside the walls of Bigg Boss 13, as she mentioned that it could also be a mere attraction in the house but outside, in the real world, they will know what happens to their equation eventually.

Shehnaaz Gill explained how inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, things change because of situations and people around them. She doesn’t know if it is love but Sidharth Shukla is like family to her. Shehnaaz Gill also said that she was fortunate to have had the chance to be on Bigg Boss. She said that it is a new feeling for her as she has never experienced so much of media attention.

About not winning Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill said that only one could win the show. Shehnaaz Gill further added that she called herself Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan and he graciously accepted it. Salman also never made fun of her and encouraged her and hence even fans related to the term.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional front

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill will feature in a TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge alongside Paras Chhabra. In the show, both the Bigg Boss contestants will hunt for a perfect life partner for themselves. The show will start premiering from tonight i.e February 17, 2020, at 10.30 pm.

