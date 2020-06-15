Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Lashes Out At Online Trolls

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai lashed out at trolls on Twitter, telling them that if they don't like someone they should simply not come on their profiles. On June 13, television actress Rashami Desai shared a tweet wherein she expressed her concerns regarding immense trolling on social media. She asked people to refrain from trolling in case they did not have anything positive to say. She also mentioned how trolls grievously affect an artist’s emotions.

Image source: Screengrab of Rashami Desai's tweet

Rashami Desai on social media trolling:

The television actress has been subject to immense trolling in her career. As of April, the actress even lashed out at trolls for being disgraceful towards the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Devoleena shared the screen with Rashami Desai on Colors’ television show Bigg Boss 13. Rashami Desai said that trolls deserved to be behind bars for defaming someone ‘so badly’. Further, Rashami Desai was also trolled for supporting her friend.

This audio is so bad..As I mentioned below there should be a limit.Such fans &trollers are not good & deserve to be behind the bar to defame someone so badly. Apologies @MahaCyber1 asking u to look into this matter in sucha time but these mannerless people need to learn a lesson https://t.co/l5DF0a4E9Y — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020

Online trolling has become a serious concern on social media. The top three contestants of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shenaaz Gill were also subject to ruthless trolling on social media during the finale of the show. Fans who rooted for a particular contestant mercilessly trolled the other contestants of the show. Although Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end, rivalry amongst fans only continues to grow.

Rashami Desai's Television Career:

Desai has appeared on several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaja Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and Fear Factor. The actress got her first break in the Zee Tv show Ravan. She then went on to act in television shows like Meet Milna De Rabba on Sony TV, followed by the television show Uttaran on Colors TV. Desai played the role of Tapasya in Uttaran for which she received immense praise and appreciation. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13. The third runner-up of Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai was one of the most loved contestants on the show.

The actress has also made an appearance on shows like Ishq ka Rang Safed, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actress also did a cameo in Bollywood with the movie Dabangg 2. As of late, the actress is involved in the Balaji Television Series Naagin- Bhagya ka Zehreela Khel.

Image source: Rashami Desai's Instagram

