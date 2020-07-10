Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla Says He Has Only Love For His Haters In His Latest Tweet

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently updated his status on Twitter. The tweet was dedicated to his haters and contained a pretty strong message. He first clarified that he could post anything he wanted on his own account and then left a message for his haters. Take a look at the tweet:

Hi guys I just want you’ll to knw This is my acc & I Like whateva I LIKE not because I want to put someone down so if you feel someone is being put down then it’s cause of their own doings and not mine... I have love fr all even for those who have unpleasant observations abt me❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 9, 2020

Also Read | Arti Singh reveals she was suffering from depression while on 'Bigg Boss 13'

Sidharth Shukla recently uploaded a tweet for his followers. He started by mentioning how this particular Twitter page was his own account and that he could post and like any tweet he wished. He further wrote that if someone felt let down by his post, it wasn't his problem but theirs. Finally, he wrote that he had only good intentions for even those people who didn't like him. Here's what Sidharth wrote - Hi guys I just want you’ll to knw This is my acc & I Like whateva I LIKE not because I want to put someone down so if you feel someone is being put down then it’s cause of their own doings and not mine... I have love fr all even for those who have unpleasant observations abt me

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Mahira Sharma says Paras Chhabra’s new tattoo suits him

Fans have supported the actor online

The tweet has garnered almost 7.1k retweets and comments and 25.6k likes. Many people to comment on the tweet were in support of the actor. One fan tweeted - We know ur not liking tweets to put anyone down. Just the fact that some ppl believe a ‘like’ of yours is putting someone down means they are only attributing immense power to you. Social media likes are not REAL LIFE guys. And u are free to use ur account the way u want Sid. Check out fan tweets:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala flaunts her abs on IG, says lockdown workout has paid off

We know ur not liking tweets to put anyone down. Just the fact that some ppl believe a ‘like’ of yours is putting someone down means they are only attributing immense power to you. Social media likes are not REAL LIFE guys. And u are free to use ur account the way u want Sid 💘 — . (@iiobsessedii) July 9, 2020

AND THIS IS THE EXACT REASON WHY WE LOVE YOU ! FOR YOU BEING YOU !!!!!!!!!#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/4qsBnXiG5U — Gauri 💫 (@gauri_budhiraja) July 9, 2020

Absolutely u right @sidharth_shukla

U do wat ever u like Sidharth nobody have right to stop you. An plzz ignore some people's like in a way u ignore in bb house. 😊☺️ pic.twitter.com/pzMghsWp01 — Hunny singh. (@Hunnysi9818789) July 9, 2020

The fact that you actually had to come and tweet this, is heartbreaking. Clearly shows that haters breaking their bangles over Sid's every activity and tagging him in their filth is reaching him.



But Sid, you don't have to prove anything to anyone. You do your thing. — 𝐿𝓊𝒸𝒾𝒻𝑒𝓇 ☀🌠 (@YourNemesis616) July 9, 2020

Sid.

You are king..

Doesn't attention any attention sheeker...

King Sidharth bhai#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/n6bon9PMwy — Gautam Aajra™ (@Gautam_Aajra) July 9, 2020

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her bond with Sidharth Shukla after Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is very active on Twitter and usually voices his opinions online. His last tweet was a wonderful quote that many fans loved. He tweeted - Being worried is like walking on a treadmill......It doesn't take you anywhere but makes you sweat and keeps u busy .....!. Check out the tweet:

Being worried is like walking on a treadmill......It doesn't take you anywhere but makes you sweat and keeps u busy .....! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 7, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.