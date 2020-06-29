'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Mahira Sharma Says Paras Chhabra’s New Tattoo Suits Him

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are known to share a close bond. Recently, Paras Chhabra got himself a new tattoo replacing his previous one which had Akansha Puri’s name on it. Mahira Sharma spoke about how she likes the new one and much more.

Mahira Sharma talks about Paras Chhabra’s new tattoo

In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Mahira Sharma spoke about how Paras Chhabra’s new tattoo suits him. She further added that the old one which had his ex-girlfriend's name on it did not suit him well. Mahira Sharma added that Paras Chhabra’s new tattoo is about positivity.

Mahira Sharma continued on the same and spoke about how Bigg Boss has been an important part of their lives. She added that it is only justified that one gives a due to the show as it proved to be a turning point in their careers too. Mahira Sharma also added that good things should happen in a person’s life and for that one should associate themselves with positive things.

While talking about how Paras Chhabra decided to get the new ink, Mahira Sharma spoke about how right after his show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the coronavirus lockdown happened. Due to the same, Paras Chhabra was unable to redesign his tattoo. Mahira Sharma revealed that she had spoken to Paras Chhabra about getting a tattoo of the Bigg Boss eye while they were inside the house. On hearing this, even Paras Chhabra got excited and realised how Bigg Boss 13 had a very important part in their lives, revealed Mahira Sharma.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma share a close bond even today. While talking about the same, Sharma added that their bond has been strong ever since their Bigg Boss 13 days and it has not changed even today as their bond is genuine. Mahira Sharma also revealed that she and Paras Chhabra are still in touch with each other. Mahira Sharma further added that Paras Chhabra is very transparent and hence, can never hide his feelings.

Further talking about her friendship with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma added that even though they were friends inside the house, she initially had her doubts. She added that once they were out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, they got to know each other even better. Mahira Sharma further added that she has very few friends and Paras Chhabra is one that she is going to have forever. Mahira Sharma added that Paras Chhabra is kind and will always stay with one if they are his friend.

