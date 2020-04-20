'Bigg Boss 14' Auditions For Commoners To Begin From May 2020? Read Details

Bigg Boss is known to be one of the biggest controversial reality show in India. A few months ago, Bigg Boss 13 came to an end and Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of this season. On the other hand, Asim Riaz was the runner up.

Bigg Boss 13 broke all TRP records and also was the longest season of all times. Even though the show has ended, the fans still cannot get over. The contestants from Bigg Boss 13 are still trending on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 is said to be one of the most successful seasons of all times. But in the 13th season, there were only celebrities and no commoners. But recently, there have been media reports suggesting that the makers of the show have decided to include the commoners as well. According to the reports, the Bigg Boss 14 auditions for the commoners may begin from May 2020.

If reports are to be believed the theme of the show is also revealed. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 14 house is to be transformed into a jungle theme. According to the reports, Bigg Boss 14 will have four to five commoners and the rest of the contestants will be celebrities.

Reportedly, there have been posts on Instagram that have revealed the theme of the house and the entry for commoners. However, no official announcement is made by the makers of the show.

Here is a look at the social media posts about Bigg Boss 14

