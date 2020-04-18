Sidharth Shukla Says 'people Were Enraged' When Salman Called Him 'backbone Of Bigg Boss'

To entertain his fans during the coronavirus lockdown, Sidharth Shukla, the Bigg Boss 13 winner, initiated a chat session with his fans on Twitter. He asked his fans to ask him questions as part of his #AskSid session on Twitter. While they were glad to communicate with the celebrity, he made sure that he replied to each one of his fans. Many followers questioned Sidharth about his journey in Bigg Boss 13 and similar questions.

Amidst many, one of his fans asked him, “When Salman Sir Said That You Are Running The Whole Show & Are Backbone Of #BB13!! How You Felt After Listening to This At That Time". Sidharth Shukla responded saying, "Of course felt good but was certain there would be more trouble coming as ppl would be enraged". Check out the tweets.

When Salman Sir Said That You Are Running The Whole Show & Are Backbone Of #BB13 !!



How You Felt After Listening This At That Time ???#AskSid



Love You @sidharth_shukla ❤ !! — The Reality Review (@webtelworld) April 17, 2020

Ofcourse felt good but was certain there would be more trouble coming as ppl would be enraged — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Another #AskSid question was, "Sir how to control your temper when things are not going your way? #AskSid". Interestingly, since he is more known for his aggression in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla hilariously replied, “For all what’s spoken about my so-called temper you think I should answer this". Later, the fan deleted the tweet.

Sidharth Shukla replies to questions related to Bigg Boss 13

do you regret anything from the bb house? if yes, then what? — 💅🏼 (@amnacasm) April 17, 2020

Honestly nothing for now — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

How uh felt when first time uh got to knw abt sidhearts by vindu sir in the house? #AskSid — Saylee hatim ❤ (@HatimSaylee) April 17, 2020

Was proud of having you’ll by my side 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

