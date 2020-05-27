Surbhi Jyoti Approached For 'Bigg Boss 14', Actor Had Turned Down The Offer In The Past

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial yet very popular reality TV show. All the 13 seasons of Bigg Boss received a lot of love from fans all over India. The last season of Bigg Boss also broke a lot of records in viewership. According to media reports, the makers of the show have started the preparation of Bigg Boss 14. The reports also stated that the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have approached popular TV actor Surbhi Jyoti for its upcoming season.

According to various media reports popular TV actor Surbhi Jyoti have been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 14 again. The makers of the popular show have been approaching Surbhi Jyoti for quite some time now and this is not the first tie that she is being approached to be a part of Bigg Boss’ house. Surbhi Jyoti had turned down all the offers to be a part of the show in the past.

In a recent Instagram live session, Surbhi Jyoti revealed the reason behind her turning down all the offers to be a part of Bigg Boss. In her live session, Surbhi Jyoti said that she does not have a that competitive spirit in herself and therefore she feels that she will never do a reality show. The only thing that she loves is acting and further revealed that she cannot even act well under pressure. Surbhi Jyoti also mentioned that she likes to do things at her own pace and ease.

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most anticipated reality TV shows. Various media reports revealed that the channel and the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are planning to get the show on air in October 2020. However, it is likely to be seen if the makers and channel can actually launch the show in October 2020 as the shoots of TV show are still halted.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen doing a cameo in Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. The show features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in lead roles. Surbhi Jyoti made her debut on Hindi television with Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover. Surbhi Jyoti is best known for her role in Naagin 3. It was one of the top-rated shows on television at that time.

