Salman Khan’s Upcoming Season Of 'Bigg Boss' Delayed; Shoot Pushed To October End?

After a massive success of Bigg Boss season 13, fans are wondering about Salman Khan’s upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14 and how will the next season take place due to the global pandemic. It has been reported that Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 will be delayed by a month as the theme of the show of having "all the contestants under the same roof", put the rule of social distancing to a toss. Read ahead to know more:

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 Delayed

It has been reported that the makers of India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss are gearing up for the next season with the superstar host, Salman Khan. Usually, Bigg Boss kick starts its new season in the first week of October. But, this time, the upcoming season will be delayed by a month owing to the global pandemic and the imposed lockdown.

According to a report in a news daily, while the previous seasons of the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October, also adding that Bigg Boss 14 will have a jungle theme. Earlier this month, the production house had reportedly started the online registration, followed by online auditions to zero in on the contestants. It is also reported that the participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house.

Even though the channel and the production house will adopt the necessary safety measures, the rules to the tasks to the wild card entries, and other aspects of the show will apparently remain unchanged. It is reported that the 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The entire set, as well as all the items inside the house, will be completely sanitised. The set will be constructed at Film City this year too, and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence for the shoot. As per a news report, the biggest concern of the makers is about 16 people staying under the same roof, eating the same food and sharing a common toilet. The makers are not sure about how social distancing can be practised in such a scenario.

