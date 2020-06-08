Bigg Boss 14: After Shilpa Shinde, Shubhangi Atre Aka Angoori Bhabhi Approached By Makers?

After the media reports of Surbhi Jyoti, now Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai got a call from the makers of Bigg Boss 14 to be a part of the show. However, reportedly the actor has not shown much interest as of now. She mentioned that this is because she is already a part of a popular show in the competitive channel.

In an interview with a leading daily, Shubhangi Atre revealed that she got a call for Bigg Boss 14 but as she is essaying a lead role in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, she denied the offer. She also said that her show comes first for her. Previously, Shilpa Shinde who was essaying the role of Angoori Bhabhi became a part of the show Bigg Boss 11.

In another interview with a news portal, Shubhangi Atre said that she doesn’t think she will be able to give the kind of content that people would like to see on the show Bigg Boss 14. She added that she doesn’t know about the future, maybe she would opt for being a part of the show in the future. Furthermore, Shubhangi Atre said that she has to think about her daughter and the kind of language which is used on the show is not appropriate for her daughter. She wrapped up the conversation saying that Bigg Boss is one of her favourite shows.

According to various media reports, TV actor Surbhi Jyoti has been also approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 14 again. The makers of the popular show have been approaching Surbhi Jyoti for quite some time now and this is not the first time that she is being approached to be a part of Bigg Boss’ house. Surbhi Jyoti had turned down all the offers to be a part of the show in the past.

In a recent Instagram live session, Surbhi Jyoti revealed the reason behind her turning down all the offers to be a part of Bigg Boss. In her live session, Surbhi Jyoti said that she does not have that competitive spirit in herself and therefore she feels that she will never do a reality show. The only thing that she loves is acting and further revealed that she cannot even act well under pressure. Surbhi Jyoti also mentioned that she likes to do things at her own pace and ease.

