Bigg Boss 14: Rajeev Sen Makes It 'loud And Clear' That He Will Not Be A Part Of The Show

There have been several talks doing the rounds on social media that Bigg Boss is all set to return with its new season soon. There are also rumours that Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been approached for the upcoming season of the show. However, in a recent post on social media, Rajeev Sen revealed that he will not be a part of Bigg Boss 14.

Rajeev Sen will not be a part of Bigg Boss 14

Several reports were doing the rounds that Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen will be a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. He took to social media to make it clear that he will not be a part of the show. While talking about the same, he wrote, “Not in Bigg Boss 14”. He further wrote, “Loud & Clear. Shukriya”.

Take a look at Rajeev Sen’s post here:

However, this is not the first celebrity to have denied being a part of Bigg Boss 14. Earlier yesterday, Jashnn actor Adhyayan Suman also denied being a part of the show. He took to social media to write “False news of me being a part of Bigg Boss! Thanks but no thanks! Disrespectful to say the least! #BiggBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this. Regards”.

Further, a fan of the actor wrote while pleading him to not be a part of Bigg Boss 14. He also reassured him that he will not be taking part in the show. The actor wrote, “Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry! That’s not my career goal”.

False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

Both Rajeev Sen and Adhyayan Suman were among the many prospective contestants rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss’ upcoming season. Several other prominent faces from the entertainment industry are also expected to be a part of the show. Madhubala actor Vivian DSena will reportedly be a part of the show. Additionally, Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma might also be a part of Bigg Boss’ next season.

After the end of Bigg Boss 13, there were several rumours that Salman Khan would not be hosting the next season of the show. However, according to recent reports, Salman Khan will indeed be coming back to host the new season of the popular celebrity reality show. The new season of Bigg Boss will reportedly kick start in the next two months.

