'Bigg Boss 14' Release Date Pushed Back Due To Heavy Rains In Mumbai: Reports

Colors TV has been putting up teasers and trailers about its upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14. The show was expected to begin in the first week of September and was anticipated to be one to send away lockdown blues. However, recent reports in a media portals reveal that the show has most likely been postponed.

Bigg Boss 14 release date pushed back?

Pinkvilla has reported that Bigg Boss 14 has been postponed due to heavy rains. The portal reported that the channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set has been affected due to heavy rains pouring Mumbai in the past week. Reportedly, because of the rains, the repair work has been pushed and the Bigg Boss 14 set is not ready for the contestants.

The Bigg Boss 14 makers have kept all the precautions and everything in mind, which is why the show is now being postponed to October. The show was scheduled to hit the small screen in the first week of September. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contestants of the show were supposed to have been kept in quarantine.

The final contestants were supposed to have been put in quarantine two weeks before the show was supposed to air. According to a report by Pinkvilla, contestants were to be quarantined for at least a week or more starting this month-end. However, there are some major changes in plans. The show makers are reportedly planning to go live with the show from October 4.

The media portal also reported that these dates are not finalised yet and a lot of other things are to be looked after before they start the show. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan. Pinkvilla reported that this season, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijah Khan, Naina Singh were among the few contestants whose names were finalised for the show. The previous season was won by Sidharth Shukla.

The previous season of Bigg Boss enjoyed a huge viewership and fan following. So much so that the show was extended by two months. Therefore, fans of the show have been waiting for the next season ever since the teaser was dropped by the show makers.

