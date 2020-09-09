'Bigg Boss' 2020 Contestants To Enjoy Pre-lockdown Luxuries Inside The House?

Bigg Boss 2020 has been creating a major buzz since the first promo of the show was released by the makers. According to a recent report by Indian Express, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 has finally decided a theme for the show this year. It said that the contestants of Bigg Boss 2020 would be enjoying a luxurious life inside the house. These new luxuries are add-ons in the Bigg Boss house to enhance the journey of Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

The report stated that the contestants would enjoy the pre-lockdown luxuries inside the house. The makers of Bigg Boss 2020 are planning to construct a mall, a mini-theatre, spa and a restaurant-style corner in the house. The makers wanted to bring a variation in the format of the show to provide the contestants with an experience of their pre-lockdown days, as added by the report.

The report further mentioned that throughout the lockdown the people have missed certain activities like shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these luxuries in the Bigg Boss 14 house, said the report.

Bigg Boss to start airing from October 3?

A source recently shared with Indian Express that the reality TV show will premiere on October 3 only on Colors. The source also revealed that the makers are yet to finalise the contestants for the 14th season. Although the set work is almost done, the makers have decided to shift the season from September to get the best inmates, as told by the report. While the show normally begins on a Sunday, given that there is no other weekend series on the air, the show will begin on a Saturday.

The source also revealed that a lot of records were broken last season, and the pressure is there to maintain the same consistency when it comes to faces. It is also said that while a few celebs have been confirmed, talks are on in different stages with a few others. The source added that there is already a lot of buzz around the show, and the makers have also promised to make it an exciting show.

Television actors Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan were among the many participants approached for the show. It was also revealed that Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, was also approached to participate in the show. However, Rajeev rubbished all reports saying that they were just rumours.

