Bigg Boss 14's House Pictures Leaked Online; See The Colourful & Revamped Set Here

One of the most controversial reality television show, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the TV screens on October 3. The official Instagram page of Colors TV announced the exciting news with a small promo of host Salman Khan who has been associated with the show for almost a decade. Now, an Instagram page has leaked the revamped set of Bigg Boss 14 which features pops of distinct colours.

From living area to the Garden patio, the page has revealed the colourful new house which will soon witness a bunch of new contestants entering the place and fighting for survival. Orange bed set up to the glitzy humorous sofa, the entire house looks totally different from the previous season. Take a look at the leaked photos here:

The Living Room

The Bed Room

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Enter The House Again?

As soon as the pictures began to do the rounds on social media, fans of the show swamped the posts expressing their excitement. While some found the new revamped set up “awesome”, others went on to give it a thumbs up. Check out how fans are reacting here:

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss 14' To Feature 'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma As One Of The Contestants?

Bigg Boss 14 promo

While announcing the release date of the brand new season, Salman Khan spoke how Bigg Boss 14 will witness high-end drama with gripping twists and turns. In the promo, the host’s hand and legs are chained up, whilst his face is covered with a mask. Announcing that the boredom of the fans is going to vanish soon, the channel wrote every problem of 2020 is soon going to be smashed with the arrival of Bigg Boss 14.

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss 14' To See The Original ‘Gopi Bahu’ Aka Gia Manek In The Show?

Who will join Bigg Boss 14 as contestants?

Although the channel has not officially disclosed the contestant's list of Bigg Boss 14, many speculations about a few prominent faces joining the show have been doing the rounds. Claims of YouTubers joining the show has also been put forward. Nia Sharma, Akanksha Puri, Jasmine Bhasin are amongst few names who are expected to join the show, this season. The reality show was supposed to hit the TV screen in September, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 caused the delay. Keeping safety measures in mind, all the contestants will be quarantined in different hotels for a few days and post-clearance of their COVID tests, they will get a green signal to enter the house.

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla Starts Shooting For 'Bigg Boss 14' Promo, Check Out On-set Viral Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.