Saumya Tandon Denies Being A Part Of 'Bigg Boss 14' During Instagram Live Session

Actor Saumya Tandon recently quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after nearly five years of playing a lead role in the show. After leaving the show, fans speculated that Saumya Tandon would feature in Bigg Boss 14. In a recent Instagram live session, the actor discussed her future plans with her fans and revealed that she did not want to participate in Bigg Boss 14. Saumya Tandon claimed that she was a very reserved person and that a show like Bigg Boss 14 would not be her cup of tea.

Saumya Tandon denies rumours claiming that she is joining Bigg Boss 14

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Bright And Sun-kissed Picture; Leaves Fans Gushing Over It

Taking to Instagram live, Saumya Tandon had a candid talk with her fans after she quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. During the live session, the actor answered multiple fan questions and discussed her future plans. Some fans asked Saumya Tandon if she was planning to feature in the upcoming reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14. Responding to her fans, Saumya Tandon claimed that there was no chance that she would feature in a show like Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Praises Sikandar Kher For His 'brilliant' Performance In 'Tere Bin Laden 2'

Saumya Tandon added, "I am not the Bigg Boss type or material." She further told her fans that she could not survive in an environment like Bigg Boss. Saumya revealed that she was a very quiet and private person in real life, so Bigg Boss 14 would not be something she would be comfortable participating in. Saumya said, "So I am not the right person for Bigg Boss and you are not going to see me in Bigg Boss 14. Surely not."

Also Read | 'Khaali Peeli': Ishan Khatter, Ananya Panday Starrer Teaser Released

The actor played the role of Anita bhabhi for five years in the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Saumya told her fans that she quit the show only a few days ago. According to the actor, her reason for quitting was that she did not want to play the same character for a long time.

She added that she did not want to repeat herself and wanted to try new roles as an actor. She also did not want to be stuck as one character for the rest of her life. Saumya Tandon has already filmed her last episode for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna Poses In Front Of The Elephant House; Speaks About A 'writer's Heart'

[Promo from Saumya Tandon Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.