'Bigg Boss 14' To Feature 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Fame Yashraj Mukhate As A Contestant?

Instagram sensation Yash Mukhate's 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?' rap video has been all over the internet and has been leaving millions in splits. As the highly-anticipated fourteenth season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is nearing its premiere, there have been several speculations made by ardent fans regarding the show's potential contestants. Thus, SpotBoyE reached out to Mukhate to get his take about participating in Bigg Boss 14.

Is Yashraj Mukhate going to be one of the 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants?

Musician Yashraj Mukhate has become an overnight celebrity after his rib-tickling 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap video featuring Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Kokilaben, Gopi Bahu and Rashi went viral across all social media platforms. Ever since then, the artist has been making headlines and his follower base on Instagram also increased rapidly as it went from 100k to over a whopping 850k within a few days. Therefore, many were speculating that Mukhate could potentially be one of the contestants of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14.

However, in an interview with SpotBoyE, Yashraj Mukhate cleared the air about his participation in Bigg Boss 14 and revealed saying no Bigg Boss for him, as of now, because he is enjoying his career in music and would want to continue entertaining his fans. He also set the record straight that he wouldn't consider the offer, if made, by the makers because he's looking forward to growing himself as a musician and shared that he doesn't have aspirations of being a part of one of the most popular reality TV show.

He further spoke about his highly-lauded 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' viral video and expressed saying he, along with his family, love watching Marathi TV shows together. However, his mother has never been a fan of 'Sans-Bahu' shows. Thus, Mukhate continued saying he never watched Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and learned about the characters of the soap opera through social media.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss recently shared yet another promo of their much-awaited fourteenth season on Twitter. In the short promo clip featuring Salman Khan, the actor assured fans a fun-packed Bigg Boss 14 with a changeover as he gushed, "Ab Scene Paltega". Check out the promo below:

