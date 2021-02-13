'Bigg Boss 3' Malayalam Contestants: List Of Celebrities To Enter The 'Bigg Boss' House

After entertaining fans for over two seasons, the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam all set to come up with the next season. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is going to commence on February 14, 2021, with actor Mohan Lal as the host. Endemol Shine India will bankroll the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam and it will be broadcasted first on Asianet, and then on Disney+Hotstar. The telecast timing of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 from Mondays to Fridays will be at 9:30 pm, while the telecast timing of the show will be 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Mohanlal's Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestants

According to a report by Sakshi Post, the final list for this season of Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestants is out. The show which will start airing tomorrow has finally released the name of contestants participating this time. Here are the people expected to be a part of the reality series.

Noby Marcose

Noby Marcos is a popular Malayalam actor and comedian, who works in films, television, and theatre. Beginning his career as a comedian on stage, he attained recognition after appearing in the reality show titled Comedy Stars on Asianet, where his team emerged as the winner. He made his film debut in 2010 with College Days and his other notable films include Maalgudi Days and Pulimurugan.

Arya Dhayal

Arya Dhayal is a popular singer known for mixing western music with Carnatic beats. Her raw voice has won her several hundred thousand followers on her YouTube channel. She shot to fame with her rendition of the Malayalam poem called Sakhavu. The sensational singer also received praise from actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Boby Chemmanur

Boby Chemmanur is a popular industrialist and is the managing director and chairman of Boby Chemmanur International Group. He was recently seen on shows like Star Magic and Comedy Stars. He is also known for being a philanthropist.

Subi Suresh

Subi Suresh is expected to be a contestant on the reality show too. Subi is an actor, comedian, and host and works primarily in Malayalam films. She is known for her work on Thaskara Lahala, Drama, and Grihanathan. She rose to fame with her show Cinemala.

â€‹Ramzan Muhammed

Ramzan Muhammed is a dancer and shot to fame after winning the title of D4 Dance. He frequently shares dance videos online and is known for his amazing dancing skills. He has also worked in Malayalam movies such as Ee Pattanathil Bhootham, Doctor Love, Three Kings, Ee Adutha Kaalath, Mayapuri-3D, and Dance Dance.

RJ Firoz

RJ Firoz, popularly known as Kidilam Firoz is a social media influencer and actor. He is loved for his awareness videos on YouTube about socially relevant issues.

Bhagyalakshmi

Bhagyalakshmi is an award-winning dubbing artist and has more than 200 films to her credit. She has dubbed for actors like Menaka, Nadiya Moidu, Urvashi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nayanthara, and more. Her popular works include Shobhana and Manichithrathazhu.

