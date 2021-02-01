Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 To Commence From March 2021? Reports

After entertaining fans for over two seasons, the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 are all set to launch the next season. The show has been making news ever since its inception and seems like the wait is finally coming to an end for its upcoming season. If reports are to be believed, news about the release date of Bigg Boss season 3 is finally out.

There have been several reports stating that Bigg Boss Season 3 will begin in mid-February. But now, according to thenewscrunch.com, Bigg Boss Season 3 will premiere in March 2021. However, the makers of the show have not revealed any information about the same.

During the grand launch event of the reality show, 'Star Singer', actor Tovino Thomas unveiled the logo of the upcoming season hinting at its return, and just like other seasons, the third one will also be hosted by ace actor Mohanlal. Bigg Boss is an entirely confidential show. From the contestants' selection process to information about the show, things go very secretly. The show has many unpredictable tasks and activities and what keeps the viewers hooked in is the secrecy over the same thing.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestants

On social media, conversations about the contestants are raging. The names of the favourite stars in the audience are heard loud and clear. But it would only be possible to know who will be on the show when the show begins.

However, according to Uptobrain.com a list of contestants has been revealed. The show reportedly will have Noobin Johny, Aishwarya Ramsai, Bineesh Bastin, RJ Murugan, Dhanya Mary Varghese, Nandini Nair, Sreejith Vijay, Anumol R S, Rajeev Parameshwar, Anil R Menon, Gilu Joseph, Jayakrishnan N, Ananya, Azees Nedumangad, Shanthivila Dinesh and Bhagyalakshmi.

More about Bigg Boss season 3

Endemol Shine India will bankroll the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam and it will be broadcasted first on Asianet, and then on Disney+Hotstar. The telecast timing of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 (Mondays to Fridays) will be at 9:30 pm, while the telecast timing of the show will be 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. In addition, the repeat telecast of the episodes will reportedly air at 11:30 pm.

