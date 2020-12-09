'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update: Archana Breaks Into Tears During ‘Puthiya Manithan’

In the ‘Puthiya Manithan’ task of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 December 8 episode, show host and actor Kamal Hassan expressed concern on the behaviour of the members. The ‘call-centre’ task had not concluded with satisfactory results. The show host was compelled to reprimand the members for the mannerism exhibited in the show during the task which was based on the rivalry between team 'robot' and team 'human'.

READ | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update: Anitha Sampath Becomes New Captain

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest task saw members participating in two teams classified as robots and humans. The team leaders were Archana and Balaji from the house, respectively. Read the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update to know the story of how the conflicts took an interesting turn, and how hostility seeped in between the team leaders.

READ | 'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 6: Bala Is Reprimanded By Kamal Haasan

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update

The Tamil word ‘Puthiya’ means ‘new’, while ‘Manithan’ means ‘humane’, indicating that the task was about a competition between robots and humans. The job that was to be accomplished by the human team led by Balaji was to bring out human emotions like happiness, anger and sadness from the opposite team. Aari, the contestant from the human team put an egg on Archana’s face, which consequently led to the latter breaking into tears. The part where Archana is seen crying is released in the first promo video of the show’s episode, but the reason for the same was not revealed in the video.

Archana lashes out on Balaji

After Archana started crying, Balaji, as the leader of the opposite team, came forward to console her. The reason for Archana’s breaking into tears was revealed in the second promo video instead of the first. It is shown that Archana had a violent quarrel with Balaji and Rio. She argued with Balaji when he opined that it was just a ‘game’. “My Dad’s death is not a game,” she said defensively as Balaji tried to reason with her.

READ | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 2: Archana Is Disappointed

Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil Scoreboard

Calculating from the recent votes scored by the members of the house, contestants Nisha and Jithan Ramesh are at the risk of being expelled from the show. According to Winkreport, Gabriella is leading with 19.98% of the votes, while Nisha and Ramesh are at 13.13% and 15.46% respectively. With mediocre scores, Ramya, Shivani and Som stand at 19.34%, 16.6% and 15.49% votes respectively as of yet.

READ | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 1: A Set Of New Tasks Begin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.