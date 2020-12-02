'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 1: A Set Of New Tasks Begin

This episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil starts off and Bigg Boss immediately makes an announcement as the housemates wake up. Bigg Boss tells them that the second part of the call centre task is about to begin and thus asks the contestants to begin preparations for it. As the announcement ends, a few moments later a cabin light is lit up signalling Archana that there is a call waiting for her. She rushes to her station and meanwhile it is revealed that Aajeedh calls her.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update for December 1

The Call Centre Task resumes

Once on call, Aajeedh speaks to Archana and asks her to give him names of the bed gang. Archana gives him the names promptly and mentions Nisha, Archana and Gabby. He then asks her who got nominated from the past bed task. Archana tells him that she hasn’t nominated anyone just yet. However, he asks her why to which Archana says that whoever argues with her too much or causes her trouble will face the nomination from her end. Aajeedh finds the reason to be vague and questions her that she will nominate contestants based on just one rule she brought up.

The second call

The call centre task does not finish and Gabby and Somu get on a call as well. Gabby rings up Somu and asks him his motive to join Bigg Boss. He replies that he did a few shows earlier and thus was fascinated by the shows and reality television in general. Therefore, when an opportunity to feature in Bigg Boss came, he happily accepted the offer. Gabby then asks him to say a few good things about the nominated contestants. Thus Somu praises Aajeedh and Bala for their good work in Bigg Boss so far. Somu speaks about Ramya and blushes to which the housemates point it out and make fun of him jovially. Thus the tasks carries on and Somu praises the rest of the people who had been nominated and saved from elimination by Kamal Haasan in the previous episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil.

